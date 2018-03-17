Press release from Haywood Community College:

Haywood Community College’s Department of Arts, Sciences, and Natural Resources and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will offer a hunter safety course April 16-17, 6:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on the HCC campus in building 3300, room 3322. Participants must attend two consecutive evenings to receive their certification.

More than a firearm safety course, instruction includes ethics and responsibility, conservation and wildlife management, wildlife identification, survival and first aid, specialty hunting, and tree stand safety.

These courses are offered as a community service and are free of charge. There are no minimum age requirements, however, classes are taught at a sixth grade level and tests must be completed without assistance. Courses are taught by wildlife officers, hunter education specialists, and certified volunteer instructors. Certification is accepted in every state and province in North America.

Pre-registration is required. Anyone interested in taking a hunter safety course must register online in order to attend any session. Course registration may be completed at www.ncwildlife.org.