Press release from Haywood Community College:

The Small Business Center at Haywood Community College will offer a free Ecommerce & Digital Marketing virtual learning series. Perhaps now more than ever ecommerce and digital marketing is a vital piece to a thriving business. In this three part series, participants will learn key concepts to email marketing, making a website attractive and using Instagram. Not just for new or aspiring business owners, these webinars are sure to benefit established business owners as well.

The series will launch with How to Build an Email Marketing Database, Tuesday, September 15, 2-3:30 p.m. The inbox remains the most direct method for marketing online and statistically outperforms every other medium by a landslide! This session is a fresh overview of what email marketing is, and the best practices on how to grow an email database to drive more business.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of: how and where to grow your email list; what methods create the most subscribers to your list; what types of emails to send to get the best results; what content marketing is and how to best leverage it to grow your list; expanding your reach for every email you send; understanding how connected email and social media are… how to work them together. This webinar will cover tips and secrets to get your emails opened, engaged, and successful.

Review Your Website’s Attractiveness will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2-3:30 p.m. Publishing your website can feel like a daunting task, and getting it to perform for your business an ever bigger one. In today’s environment, your website is more like the front door of your business than ever before. But it’s actually easy once you know where to focus!

Join us to learn the latest best practices on: four questions your homepage must answer before you hit publish; the real purpose of your about page and how to create one your visitors want to read; how to make it easy for visitors to find and contact you; tips for using images on your website; how to sell your products and services online, in a hurry!; and how to convert your business into a virtual offering during the pandemic.

The series will conclude with Build Your Business with Instagram, Tuesday, November 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Instagram is the fastest growing and biggest trending social media for business these days. And it’s always evolving! Join us for this session as we learn the difference between Instagram and Instagram for Business, take a tour of Instagram for business, study best practices for posting, explore the different sub channels of Instagram, learn how to use video to maximize your Instagram presence, explore using hashtags to grow visibility for your business, and find out what tagging is?

Presenter Aaron Means will hold a live Q&A session at each webinar.

Visit SBC.Haywood.edu or call 828.627.4512 for additional information or to register today. Thinking about starting a business in Haywood County or growing an existing business? Take advantage of the programs, services, and resources provided by the Small Business Center. The NC Community College’s Small Business Center Network facilitates an economic impact in 90 percent of all NC counties each year and ranks number one in the U.S. for total business seminars and participants. In addition, the network helps start an average of over 700 businesses every year and works to create and retain 3,800 jobs annually for North Carolina. Visit ncsbc.net for more information.