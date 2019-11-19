Press release from Haywood Community College:

Haywood Community College will hold an open house at the Regional Business Advancement Center Tuesday December 3, 6-8 p.m. This informal networking event will highlight the resources available at the center including the Project AMI Makerspace, an open lab fitted with machining and welding equipment and 3D printers. The open house will also allow attendees to preview incubation oHaywood Community College will hold an open house at the Regional Business Advancement Center Tuesday December 3, 6-8 p.m. This informal networking event will highlight the resources available at the center including the Project AMI Makerspace, an open lab fitted with machining and welding equipment and 3D printers. The open house will also allow attendees to preview incubation opportunities and co-working spaces that will soon be available. Participants will also learn about the Continuing Education and Small Business Center resources that are available. HCC’s Regional Business Advancement Center is located at 144 Industrial Park Drive, Waynesville. For more information, please call 828-564-5128.pportunities and co-working spaces that will soon be available. Participants will also learn about the Continuing Education and Small Business Center resources that are available. HCC’s Regional Business Advancement Center is located at 144 Industrial Park Drive, Waynesville. For more information, please call 828-564-5128.