Press release from Haywood County Arts Council:

This July, the Haywood County Arts Council invites its artist members to participate in its annual Artist Member Show. The show is a celebration of our community of artists, allowing them to share their great work at the height of the summer season. It will be a show filled with variety, including local painters, potters, jewelers, and much more. The show will run from July 6 – 28, 2018.

To participate, member artists should please pick out 2-3 pieces of work that they would like to feature in the show. Then, download a show contract/inventory sheet from the Haywood County Arts Council website or pick one up from HCAC Gallery & Gifts. Email completed forms to Artist@haywoodarts.org or mail to P.O. Box 306, Waynesville, NC 28786. The actual number of pieces shown per artist may vary, depending on space and number of participants.

If you are not current member but still want to participate, there’s still time to join! For a $40 annual fee or $30 Young Innovator (age 18-39 years) fee, artists get all the benefits of membership: participation in the member show, an artist page on the HCAC website, first calls for work to artists, and more. Artist membership information can be found on the website.

For more information about HCAC programs and events, visit the Haywood County Arts Council website at www.haywoodarts.org.