Press release:

This year marks the fifth year of the Haywood County Arts Council’s (HCAC) ArtShare exhibit. ArtShare is a showing of fine works of art which have been donated to or consigned with the HCAC. The HCAC welcomes pieces from collectors that may be downsizing, changing décor, or who wish to consign estate items to benefit the arts in this community. ArtShare was born out of a desire to allow collectors to be able to pass on art for someone else to enjoy.

The Haywood County Arts Council will accept donations or consigned items in the gallery beginning July 11, though inventory sheets may be turned in prior. Inventory sheets are due no later than July 21. Even if collectors have participated in the past, we encourage them to participate again. Artists may participate by sharing their own work, but only if donating. If you have questions, please email Tom Irwin at 33rockyknob@gmail.com or call the Haywood County Arts Council at 828-452-0593. ArtShare runs from August 4-26.

More information about donating, including show contracts and inventory lists, can be found at HaywoodArts.org.