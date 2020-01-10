Press release from the Haywood County Democratic Party:

A forum featuring four of the five Democratic candidates for Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction will be held in the Harrell Center Auditorium at Lake Junaluska on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“This year is being billed as a pivotal year for public education in North Carolina due to major recommendations for improvement presented in a recent groundbreaking report issued by a nonprofit research group,” said Doreen Carroll, a local family therapist who organized the forum. “Electing a highly qualified, experienced superintendent who can act on these recommendations is crucial to ensure a sound, well funded education system going forward.”

Candidates James Barrett, Constance (Lav) Johnson, Michael Maher and Jen Mangrum have confirmed their attendance at the forum, which is co-hosted by the Haywood County Democratic Party and The Smoky Mountain News.

Current Superintendent Mark Johnson decided to seek the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor, so his seat will go to one of the five Democrats or two Republicans running in the March 3 Primary Election.

The event is free and open to the public. The Harrell Center Auditorium is located at 710. N Lakeshore Drive, Lake Junaluska, NC, 28745.

For more information contact Doreen Carroll at 910-545-5556.