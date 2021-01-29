Press release from Haywood County:

Where to find COVID-19 vaccine information:

To register for vaccination go to: https://www.haywoodcountync.gov/vaccine

For vaccine appointment or registration questions call: 828-356-2019

Please do not call the health department’s main number for COVID-19 vaccination questions, utilize the hotline instead.

For general COVID-19 information visit https://www.haywoodcountync.gov/684/COVID-19-Information

Vaccinations by the numbers:

Total number vaccinated in Haywood County: Over 7,500

Total vaccinated this week in drive-through events: 2,000

Currently vaccinating:

Haywood residents ages 75 and up (our estimates are that about 75% of this age group, who pre-registered have now had their first dose) Despite ongoing vaccination, this percentage remains about the same this week due to more people registering.

Law enforcement and essential county workers

Currently registering: Haywood residents ages 65 and up. To register online, visit haywoodcountync.gov/vaccine ,

or register by phone at 828-356-2019. ( Hours of operation for the phone line are Monday – Friday 8 a.m – 5 p.m.)

Vaccination groups nearing completion:

Long term care facility residents and staff

Hospital and doctor’s office staff

Health Department, Emergency Services, and Vaccine Clinic staff

County and municipal critical staff

Vaccination capacity: Vaccine capacity over the next three weeks will be impacted by the state’s decision to withhold vaccines from the counties in order to supply several mega mass vaccination clinics in Charlotte and Durham. The decision will not affect supply for second doses, which are allocated separately.

Second dose information:

Second doses are allocated separately from the first doses and will not be impacted by the temporary shortfall of vaccine. Between the hospital and health department, several thousand second doses are already on hand, awaiting distribution. Additional second dose allocations appear to be arriving right on schedule, and we anticipate no issues here.

Second appointment dates for Moderna are due 28 days after the initial dose. Appointments for Pfizer are due 21 days after the initial dose. (If you have been vaccinated already, your second appointment date can be found on the back of your vaccine card.)

Time and location details for second appointments will go out via the same phone system through which you received your first appointment.

When accepting an appointment for the initial dose, people should take into consideration the time frame that the second dose is due to ensure they are able to commit to both doses in the appropriate time frame. For instance, if your first dose is on Feb. 1 and your second dose is due Feb. 21, but you plan to be out of town or having a scheduled surgery or some other conflict you should wait and not start the vaccine until you can receive all doses here in Haywood County, on time.

Organizations dispensing vaccine*:

Haywood County Health and Human Services

Haywood Regional Medical Center (Hospital Staff Only)

Blue Ridge Health

*All organizations are offering vaccinations by appointment only.

Mass Vaccination Clinics:

Haywood County Health and Human Services is partnering with Haywood Regional Medical Center on a series of weekly vaccine clinics.

The clinics serve those on the pre-registry list who have been contacted with an appointment time and are NOT open to the public or to walk-ins.

Instructions on how to participate will be given when appointment times are scheduled.

About 2,000 people were vaccinated at mass clinic events this week in Haywood.

“The mass vaccination clinics that have been held over the last few weeks enabled us to vaccinate thousands of Haywood seniors and dozens of law enforcement officers, critical county employees, and frontline health workers. The clinics are running very smoothly and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, which is a credit to the teamwork and commitment of everyone involved in helping organize and operate the events. This is the model we plan to continue using in the future to vaccinate as many people as possible in a safe and timely way,” said Interim Health Director Garron Bradish.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and the prioritization goals visit: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

At each step of the way, Haywood County Health and Human Services is committed to providing updates and guidance to make sure that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will have their chance.

Key Points about the COVID-19 vaccine: