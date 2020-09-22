Press release from Haywood County Public Library:

Beginning Monday, September 28th, the Waynesville and Canton branches will begin limited public access with “Grab & Go” browsing and checkout. For the safety of staff and the public, face masks covering the mouth and nose will be mandatory for those 5 years and older.

The Waynesville and Canton branches will be open:

In-Person Browsing & Checkout: Monday-Friday 9am-1pm (no curbside)

Curbside Only: Monday-Friday, 2-4pm

Regrettably, not all services will not be available at this time, but will be phased in as local conditions and guidelines permit. Public computers, photocopying, printing, faxing, and public seating will not be available. Library programs and computer tutoring will not be scheduled or held and non-library meetings will not be booked or held at this time. Children under 15 must be with a supervising adult at all times in buildings and on library grounds. Due to limited occupancy and concern for public and staff safety, please make visits as brief as possible – no more than 30 minutes. For those who are not ready to visit inside or who cannot wear a face mask over the mouth and nose, curbside pickup will still be available from 2-4pm Monday-Friday.

At the Waynesville library, please plan to enter at the front entrance located by the circle drive. The elevator on the lower level will be available for those with physical limitations. The Fines Creek and Maggie Valley branches will not reopen at this time.

According to Library Director Kathy Vossler, “We will begin providing limited in-person services to select and checkout library materials, while still implementing safety measures for staff and the public.” Janitorial staff will be deep cleaning common surfaces and library staff will be frequently cleaning and disinfecting shared surfaces. Staff will be wearing face masks and they are required by the public for entry. Older adults, those with underlying health conditions, and others at heightened risk from communicable diseases are encouraged to limit time in the libraries. Those with obvious signs of sickness should stay home. Those who cannot wear a mask are encouraged to use curbside services for physical materials.

To limit time spent at the library, holds may be placed online from your home using the Catalog link on the library’s webpage at http://haywood.nccardinal.org/eg/opac/home. Allow 24 hours for staff to pull holds and have them ready for pick up. For assistance with placing holds, call the Waynesville branch at 828-452-5169 or the Canton branch at 828-648-2924 after 2pm Monday-Friday. If you have items to return, place them in outside book drops (at any branch) so they may be quarantined.

With libraries reopening, fines will once again accrue, so check due dates one of three ways: log into your library account at https://haywood.nccardinal.org/eg/opac/home, download the cloudLibrary app, or call 828.452.5169. Materials that were due prior to March 16th will have accrued fines. If items with due dates prior to March 16th are returned in good condition prior to September 28th, fines will not be charged.

Vossler adds, “Although we have been serving the community with digital and curbside services, as well as virtual programming while we’ve been closed to the public, we look forward to seeing our community members. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we begin to reopen our libraries.”

Access the library’s website at https://www.haywoodlibrary.org/ and like Haywood County Public Library on Facebook for the latest updates about added services.