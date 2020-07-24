Press release from the Haywood County Emergency Management Team:

Haywood County Public Health received notice of 48 new cases of COVID-19 since the last press release on July 16. As of this release, 194 cases have been recorded in Haywood County.

Through contact tracing it was determined that the latest cases were exposed in the following manner: 25 cases are work-related including several health care workers, five are out-of-state travel related, three are event or get-together related, six are residents in a congregate living facility, three are close contacts of someone who is COVID-19 positive and six do not know how they acquired the virus.

As of 10 a.m. July 24, 135 people comprise what Public Health has termed its ‘COVID-19 working number,’ representing individuals who are in isolation or exposed to COVID-19. Of these, 37 cases are in isolation and 98 people are in quarantine because they have been identified as close contacts of known cases during contact tracing efforts.

“If you have symptoms such as headache, fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of sense of smell don’t wait, get tested,” said Johnson. “If your doctor isn’t providing testing, contact one of the local urgent cares. Call first for pre-emptive screening and to find out what the current protocols are for when you arrive. It’s also important to understand that anyone tested for COVID-19, even as a standard pre-operative precaution, needs to stay home and self-quarantine away from other family members as able until test results are received, and then follow instructions according to the test results.”

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend in order to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, ESPECIALLY during the phased reopening. These measures include:

Practice social distancing. This is the Number One Enemy of COVID-19. To prevent community spread we need everyone to take social distancing seriously!

Wear a mask, indoors and outside, especially when you will be in close contact with people.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and running water for 20 seconds.

Regularly sanitize frequently-touched surfaces.

Avoid touching your face.

Cover coughs and sneezes, preferably with your elbow to avoid transferring germs to your hands.

Stay home if you are sick.