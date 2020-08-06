Press release from Haywood County Health and Human Services:

Haywood County Health and Human Services are reporting six additional COVID-19 associated deaths. The individuals died within the last week, at two separate facilities.

Five of the deaths list COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death (the disease that initiated the events resulting in death.) One death lists COVID-19 as the primary cause. The individuals were all over the age of 70 and most had underlying medical conditions. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones. This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 is a serious and sometimes deadly illness. We urge all citizens to do their part by observing social distancing, wear masks, and practicing good hygiene,” said Health Director Patrick Johnson.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in Haywood County visit https://www.haywoodcountync.gov/684/Coronavirus-Covid-19-Information

If you have questions about COVID-19 and would like to speak to local Public Health staff, call 828-356-2019, M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.