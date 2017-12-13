Haywood County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the county-wide, multi-agency Unified Narcotics Investigative Team recently conducted a targeted operation that resulted in the seizure of illicit narcotics that were intended to fuel the drug problem in the county.

Over a three-week period, deputies and officers conducted 213 traffic stops, executed three search warrants, made 29 felony arrests and issued 129 citations.

Image courtesy of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office

85 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of heroin, 1.2 grams of fentanyl and 6.7 grams of cocaine were seized along with 12 weapons — some of which were in the hands of convicted felons.

“Our drug enforcement efforts have been and will continue to be largely focused on cutting off the dealers who bring this poison into our county and direct it into the hands of those with addictions. We want those who are in need of help and support to have a real chance at getting it,” said Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher.