Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

Haywood Regional Medical Center is currently seeking volunteers of all ages for ongoing support at the hospital, outpatient care center and The Homestead. Volunteering for Haywood Regional will offer you an opportunity to utilize your special talents, learn new skills, and make new friends.

Work Areas

A few of the areas our volunteers can choose to work include:

· Gift Shop

· Information Desk- Main Lobby

· Patient Escort

· Library Cart

· Outpatient Surgery

· The Homestead (Hospice)

· Schedule

You can volunteer as many days of the week as you choose, mornings or afternoons. Most shifts are four hours each. The only requirement is completion of forty hours per year.

Hospital Auxiliary Organization Work

Our Hospital’s Auxiliary Organization also provides opportunities for volunteers.

Auxiliary volunteer activities include:

· The Auxiliary Gift Shop

· On-site fundraising such as book fairs and uniform sale

The Hospital’s Auxiliary Organization raises money for worthwhile causes in Haywood County such as Haywood Community College Scholarships, Power of Pink (cancer), and Haywood Healthcare Foundation.

Amy Medford, a student volunteer shares, “Volunteering at the hospital allows me to give back to the community which has given me so much. From working with staff, patients, and other volunteers, I have gained many meaningful relationships and lasting memories.”

Benefits go beyond being a part of a team effort that provides quality health care with compassion. Volunteers also receive:

* Discounts in some areas of the health system including the Cafe

* Inclusion in hospital-sponsored activities and celebrations

* Annual flu shot

* Annual appreciation luncheon sponsored by the hospital

*Discount on Health & Fitness Center Membership

For volunteer information and to apply: call 828.452.8301 (M-F 8-4:30), stop in at the information desk in the hospital lobby, or send an email to volunteer@haymed.org. If specifically interested in becoming a volunteer, call Allbre Edwards at 828.452.5039 (ext 4017).

We are very grateful to all our volunteers who donate their time, energy, talent and support. Our volunteers add that special ‘touch’ which contributes greatly to the well-being of our patients and their families. We would be honored to welcome you as part of our caring team.

Haywood Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, is located in Haywood County and offers a comprehensive array of services, including orthopedics, spine services, cardiology, general surgery, women’s care, emergency medicine, behavioral health, and includes 12 multi-specialty physician clinics. The campus, located in Clyde, is also home to the 54,000 square foot Haywood Regional Health and Fitness Center, the 44,000 square foot Haywood Regional Outpatient Care Center (includes the outpatient surgery center, laboratory, imaging center including women’s imaging and physician practices) and nearby, The Homestead, an inpatient hospice facility. Haywood Regional Medical Center also operates two urgent care centers in the county, in Waynesville and Canton. For more information, visit Volunteer.