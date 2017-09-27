Press release:

World Heart Day is celebrated on 29 September each year. Created by the World Heart Federation, World Heart Day informs people around the globe that CVD (cardiovascular disease), including heart disease and stroke, is the world’s leading cause of death claiming 17.5 million lives each year, and highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control heart disease. It aims to drive action to educate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, at least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided.

Community members are invited to join Haywood Regional staff and volunteers on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Haywood Regional Medical Center café for a World Heart Day heart health educational event from 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM. The event will include education about heart health, early heart attack care, hands only CPR, heart healthy diet, smoking cessation, fitness for heart health and more.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death worldwide. The annual global deaths near over 17 million according to the World Heart Federation. That is double the global death rates of cancer, respiratory diseases, and diabetes combined. Affecting both men and women, heart disease and stroke cause a third of all deaths in women world-wide. These alarming statistics are presumed to increase due to smoking, rise in number of uncontrolled hypertension cases, overweight children, and adults having an inactive lifestyle.

Take control of your heart health. For more information, visit MyHaywoodRegional or call 800.424.DOCS (3627).

About Haywood Regional Medical Center

Haywood Regional Medical Center, A Duke LifePoint Hospital, has received Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (SCPC), the accrediting arm of the American College of Cardiology. SCPC is an international not-for-profit organization focused on transforming cardiovascular care by assisting facilities in their effort to create communities of excellence that bring together quality, cost and patient satisfaction.

About World Heart Day 2017

World Heart Day was founded in 2000 to inform people around the globe that heart disease and stroke are the world’s leading causes of death, claiming 17.3 million lives each year. World Heart Day takes place on 29 September every year. For more information about World Heart Day 2017 including access to the campaign materials visit worldheartday.

About the World Heart Federation

The World Heart Federation is dedicated to leading the global fight against cardiovascular disease (CVD), including heart disease and stroke. We are the only global advocacy and leadership organization bringing together the CVD community to drive the CVD agenda and help people live longer, better, more heart-healthy lives. Working with more than 200 member organizations in over 100 countries, we strive for a 25% reduction by 2025 in premature deaths from CVD around the world. For more information, please visit: worldheart.