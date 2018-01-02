Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

Haywood Regional is ringing in 2018 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches, Baby Donna was born Monday, Jan. 1, at 6:22 a.m.

“Phenomenal. Fantastic. Everyone we have encountered has been amazing,” said mom. “The on-call OB and Pediatricians were fantastic. Dr. Guerriere, pediatrician, answered all our questions. We couldn’t have had a better experience.”

“It was awful timing to be in labor, I drove through the terrible ice storm and the New Year’s holiday traffic trying to get to Asheville from Sylva, and we had to stop here because her labor was advancing. Now we are so glad we did, we absolutely would recommend anyone to Haywood Regional for labor and delivery services, and we plan to come back,” said dad.

Haywood Regional Women’s Care Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents. The Center offers private jet tubs, one-on-one lactation education, birthing classes, sleeper chairs for a loved one or birth coach, and a personalized gourmet meal after your delivery. Haywood Regional also have a Level I Nursery where we have the capability to stabilize premature or compromised newborns and prepare them for transfer to a higher level Nursery if needed.

“We have an exceptional team of clinical and support staff who are dedicated to bringing new life into our community, not just on New Year’s Day but year-round,” said Jenny Van Winkle, OBGYN at Haywood Regional Medical Center. “Our expectation is that every patient and his or her family will have a positive experience and genuinely feel our commitment to providing the highest quality care possible, in a comfortable and welcoming environment.”

Haywood Regional Women's Center is located at 262 Leroy George Drive, Clyde, NC.

