Press release from BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation has awarded $4,995 to assist the lifesaving efforts of Haywood Spay/Neuter. Grant funds will save lives with 1,000 microchips provided free to low-income residents to prevent pet homelessness.

Pet overpopulation is major problem in Haywood County, primarily due to lack of economic access to preventative veterinary care in areas of extreme poverty. The BISSELL Pet Foundation grant will allow Haywood Spay/Neuter to provide microchips to 1000 pets which will have a significant impact on shelter intake and returns to owners extending years into the future. The grant will promote the compassionate care of animals by reducing shelter intake and euthanasia rates.

“The greatest reward is to help our partners save thousands of animals’ lives each year by supporting their efforts,” explains Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We hope to see the day when every pet has a loving, forever home.”

“We are grateful to BISSELL Pet Foundation for a grant for 1,000 Found Animal microchips. Providing free microchips to those signing up for our spay/neuter transports is a win-win for dogs and cats and Haywood County. The pets get fixed which prevents unwanted litters and microchipped which will ensure their return to their owner if they ever get lost,” stated Connie Hewitt, President of Haywood Spay/Neuter Clinic.

BISSELL Pet Foundation provides much-needed financial assistance to animal welfare organizations with the goal of finding every pet a loving home. Since its inception, the foundation has given more than $4 million in support to organizations like Haywood Spay/Neuter.