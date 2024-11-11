Press release from HCA Healthcare:

Over the years, Mission Health and ABCCM have shared our Veterans Day together in celebration of the courage and dedication of veterans everywhere. This year was no different, despite the extensive damage to their Veterans Restoration Quarters (VRQ) from Hurricane Helene. Our Mission Hospital teams joined ABCCM at their Honor a Veteran Luncheon, and then volunteered in their new warehouse sorting donations for the community. HCA Healthcare’s mission to care for and improve human life aligns with the values of servant leadership exhibited by our country’s veterans, and by our partners at ABCCM. Together we care for the community in more ways, when it’s needed most.

On Veteran’s Day, Mission Health is especially pleased to share that in addition to our regular Veterans Day contribution and colleague volunteerism, HCA Healthcare will include $75,000 to ABCCM’s Hurricane Relief Fund as part of our $1M commitment to long-term disaster recovery in our communities. We encourage the community to join us in our support of our valued safety net partners and the people they serve, by helping ABCCM restore the VRQ as place where veterans can come to heal and thrive.

“The repair of the Veterans Restoration Quarters is a huge undertaking, and we are grateful to our friends and partners at HCA Healthcare for their generous donation towards this project. The well-being of our Veterans is our number one priority, and we are aggressively putting strategies in place to reopen the Restoration Quarters by Veterans Day of 2025,” said Brandon Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of ABCCM.

The mission of ABCCM’s Veteran’s Restoration Quarters is to create a principle-based environment and a comprehensive residential program that addresses every area of restoration in the life of a Veteran experiencing homeless. Their ministry accomplishes its mission through the diligent and compassionate efforts of trained staff, volunteers and community partners, resulting in 8 out of 10 residents leaving with a living wage job and permanent housin

“Mission Health has been a proud, longstanding partner with ABCCM and is honored to contribute to an organization that cares for the needs of people in Western North Carolina, and that is helping rebuild what was lost in the hurricane,” said Greg Lowe, CEO Mission Health.