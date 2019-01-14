Press release from Hendersonville County Public Schools:
This winter, Henderson County Public Schools are celebrating 12 educators who have earned the credential from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and joined their esteemed peers in the district.
Annah Lord, Amanda Parks, Bridget Grant, Alison Thompson, Heather Godfrey, Katie McCrary, Maggie McDade, Carly Allman, Natalie Pierce, Lucy Joyce, Anne Boyette, and Patricia Seward are 12 of the 557 North Carolina teachers to have earned their certifications in December 2018.
The new National Board Certified Teachers will be recognized Monday, Jan. 14, at the Henderson County Board of Public Education public meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. The board room is located at 414 4th Avenue West in Hendersonville.
