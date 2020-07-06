Message from Henderson County Public Schools:

Our ReEntry Task Force is planning our “Return to Learn” in August for students and staff. We’ve received important guidance and requirements from state government and health officials. Now we need to hear from our families!

As we craft multiple contingency plans for next school year, we’re seeking input from our parents and guardians through the “Return to Learn Family Survey,” which is posted on our website and has been sent to families through email, phone calls, texts.

We’re asking families to complete this important survey by Friday, July 10. Survey responses will be collected through 11:59 p.m. on Friday.