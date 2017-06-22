Press release:
Join us for a Health Care Community Conversation in Marion
You are invited to a Health Care Community Conversation on the Benefits of Health Coverage
WHAT: Health Care and Your Community Supper
WHERE: McDowell Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road, Marion 28752
WHEN: Monday, June 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The discussion will address:
The Affordable Care Act
North Carolina’s Medicaid Program, including Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
Ways to Become a Health Care Advocate
Please join staff from the NC Justice Center for this important discussion.
RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY! Email Nicole Dozier, NC Justice Center at Nicole@ncjustice.org or leave a message: 919-856-2146. Please include the names in your party so we may be prepared with the proper amount of meeting materials.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.