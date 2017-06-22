Press release:

Join us for a Health Care Community Conversation in Marion

You are invited to a Health Care Community Conversation on the Benefits of Health Coverage

WHAT: Health Care and Your Community Supper

WHERE: McDowell Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road, Marion 28752

WHEN: Monday, June 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The discussion will address:

The Affordable Care Act

North Carolina’s Medicaid Program, including Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Ways to Become a Health Care Advocate

Please join staff from the NC Justice Center for this important discussion.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY! Email Nicole Dozier, NC Justice Center at Nicole@ncjustice.org or leave a message: 919-856-2146. Please include the names in your party so we may be prepared with the proper amount of meeting materials.