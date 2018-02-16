Press release from Henderson County Department of Health:

The Department of Public Health’s Immunization Clinic is revising its weekly hours of operation.

Effective Wednesday, February 21, walk-in hours for immunizations will operate on the following schedule: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. On Wednesdays, the walk-in hours will be from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. only.

Flu shots are still available. No appointment is needed for general immunizations. Foreign travel immunization services continue to be by appointment only. Immunization records may be requested during normal business hours.

The Department welcomes your comments about the change in hours. Please contact Kim Horton at khorton@hendersoncountync.orgor call (828) 694-6064.

In addition, the department is pleased to announce that it is accepting additional insurance plans. These include Medicare Part B, Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC, United Health Care, Medcost, Medicaid, Health Choice, Aetna, Appalachian Benefit Associates, Crescent Health Solutions, Healthgram, Humana Choice Care, Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS, Humana/Choice Care Commercial Plans and WNC Health Coalition.

For more information, call the Immunization Clinic at (828) 694-6015 or visit hendersoncountync.org/health and click on Immunizations.