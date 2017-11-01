Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

On November 1, open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace will begin. As you may recall, the Health Insurance Marketplace has been offering expanded access to low-cost healthcare coverage for people without health insurance, or for those who are interested in exploring more cost-effective alternatives to their current coverage, since its inception in 2013. Last year alone, more than 12 million people obtained health coverage through the Marketplace.

“One of the foundations of good health is preventive care, and that is a key benefit that health insurance coverage provides,” says Rod Harkelroad, CEO at Haywood Regional. “Without healthcare coverage, people often only seek out medical care when there is an emergency, or their condition becomes unmanageable on their own. The Health Insurance Marketplace has improved access to insurance plans that cover preventive care, which benefits individuals and our community by raising the overall level of health and quality of life in our area.”

Getting Ready to Enroll

Open enrollment for 2018 coverage is November 1, 2017 – January 31, 2018. If you do not currently have health insurance or if you are currently insured through a Marketplace plan and wish to make changes in your coverage, you must do so during this time.

Here are a few steps to take to get ready for the enrollment period:

· Learn about different types of health insurance. A variety of plans will be available in the Marketplace.

· Make a list of questions before it’s time to choose your health plan, such as “Can I stay with my current doctor?” and “Can I use my local hospital?”

· Make sure you understand how insurance works, including deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, copayments, etc.

· Start gathering basic information about your household income. You may qualify for a discount on the cost of your health insurance.

· Set your budget. Different health plans will be offered to meet a variety of budgets.

· Ask your employer if they plan to offer health insurance next year. Some employers, particularly small businesses, have chosen to discontinue offering health benefits and direct employees to the Marketplace.

· Explore current options. Visit HealthCare.gov for information about health insurance for young adults up to age 26, children in families with limited incomes (CHIP) and Medicare for people who are over age 65 or have disabilities.

As you compare plans, you should consider whether each plan includes any physicians and providers regularly seen by you and/or any family members who will be covered by the plan. These include primary care physicians, pediatricians, OB/GYNs, ENTs, dermatologists and other specialty care providers. If you need help identifying a plan to meet your healthcare needs, you can call 828-452-8192, or visit HealthCare.gov for more information, including a checklist of documents you will need for enrollment.