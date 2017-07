Public health officials at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are urging citizens to take extra precautions against heat-related illnesses as daytime temperatures are heading into the mid- to upper-90s as parts of the state face the warmest temperatures of the year.There were 263 emergency department visits for heat-related illness statewide July 2-8, according to the North Carolina Heat Report. Most people seeking emergency care said they were gardening, hiking, attending outdoor events or working on landscaping and roofing projects. Other cases were related to alcohol use and diabetes. The report is posted weekly to“As we approach these dangerously hot temperatures in North Carolina, we urge residents to take precautions when doing outside activities,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. “Whether you are outside for work or recreation, make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids to minimize risk of heat-related illness.”Symptoms of heat-related stress and illness include muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting and can be avoided with proper precautions. Children, older adults, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable to illness during the hot summer months.To reduce risk of heat-related illness: