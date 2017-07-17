Drink plenty of fluids

Take breaks in cool or air-conditioned environments if spending multiple hours outside

Check with your physician about how to stay safe if you take medicines that make you more vulnerable to heat, such as drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms, mental illness and tranquilizers

Reduce time spent outside during the hottest part of the day, usually 11 a.m.-4 p.m.