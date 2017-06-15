A Solution for our Current Healthcare Crisis?

Physicians for a National Healthcare Program President to Speak at Upcoming “Healthcare for All” Symposium in Asheville

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

ASHEVILLE, NC (June 14, 2017) – The Healthcare Action Team of Indivisible Asheville/WNC is sponsoring an educational symposium on Tuesday, June 27 at A-B Tech’s Ferguson Auditorium to provide information leading to needed improvement in our nation’s failing healthcare system. Dr. Carol Paris, president of the national organization Physicians for a National Healthcare Program (PNHP), and Dr. Jessica Schorr Saxe, chair of Healthcare Justice NC, will detail a just and cost-effective solution to our healthcare crisis.

“Americans are fed up with an inhumane, profit-driven health system that leaves millions without care,” says Dr. Paris. “Quality healthcare is not a luxury, nor is it a commodity that can be bought and sold in a marketplace. It is a social good that can be best delivered through a single-payer national health program.”

PNHP is a coalition of more than 21,000 physicians and health professionals across the country who support a public option for healthcare in America.

Regional Western North Carolina healthcare providers and patients Dr. Eric Halvorson, Dr. Ellen Kaczmarek, Beth Gage, and Dr. Christina McQuiston will share compelling perspectives on their experiences with our current healthcare system. Joe Sam Queen, former state legislator from Waynesville, will moderate the symposium, which will be held at Ferguson Auditorium on the A-B Tech campus, 340 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC.

All local, state, and national elected officials for our region have been invited. A question-and-answer session will follow the program, and speakers will be available for interview at 6:15 p.m. and again immediately after the program.

Indivisible Asheville/WNC is an independent grassroots organization, dedicated to defending democracy with informed community action in Western North Carolina.