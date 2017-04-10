Press release from event organizers:

Affordable Care Act (Obama Care). Medicaid. Medicare. Health Choice (Children’s Health Insurance Program). Are you and your family covered by any of these programs? What if you lose your insurance because of proposed budget cuts? What if you or your family gets sick? We all need more information on current health programs that are available, and about possible changes to health care that may come soon. Our health care programs are not perfect, but have been essential for many in our community. What aspects need to be changed and what must be protected?

Concerned Citizens for Health Care is presenting a Health Care Forum to talk about your health care now, and what you may be facing in the coming years. There may be cuts and changes in many of our health care programs, and you need to know how these will affect you.

On Thursday, April 20th, 5:30 pm at the HART Theater in Waynesville, a panel of health care experts will answer questions, concerns and more. The panel is diverse in experience with health care. Testimonials, good and bad, from people like you will also be presented. We want to hear from you, so this will be an open forum with questions and answers from the audience.

Milton Butterworth, Community Outreach for Blue Ridge Community Health Services throughout western North Carolina, will speak about the Affordable Care Act and what it means to everyone. Dr. Olson Huff of Asheville will concentrate on Medicaid and kids’ health programs. Dr. Julia Adams-Scherick from Raleigh will make sense of all the programs including the Affordable Care Act from a state-wide perspective. And, Dr. David Trigg of Good Samaritan Clinic from Macon County will speak about the spiritual necessity of health care for all.

Numerous community members will also speak on how their lives would be different without the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and Health Choice. Questions and Answers from you in the audience will follow the speakers.

We must remember that more than 4,000 people in Haywood and thousands more in Jackson, Macon, Cherokee, and other western North Carolina counties have health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act; and thousands of children in our local area have health insurance thanks to Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs.

This Health Care Forum is for everyone in western North Carolina. We want to share information and to hear from you, whether you’ve had good or bad experiences with these programs. We need to figure out how to amend and improve healthcare, not tear it down.

Please join us on Thursday, April 20th, 5:30 pm at the HART Theater in Waynesville and let’s figure this out.