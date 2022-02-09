Press release from Mission Health:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (February 9, 2022) – Mission Hospital was named among the 50 Best Hospitals in the US when Healthgrades Announced the 2022 America’s Best Hospitals™ today. Mission Hospital was the only hospital in North Carolina to be on the Top 50 list, which puts Mission Hospital in the top 1% of the country for providing the highest clinical quality.

Healthgrades awards recognize the top one, two and five percent of hospitals in the country for clinical excellence – providing consumers with resources to enhance their healthcare journey. In addition to being one of the Top 50 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades also recognized Mission Hospital in the following areas:

America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award™ 7 years in a row 2016-2022

America’s 100 Best Cardiac Care™ 9 years in a row 2014-2022

America’s 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care™ 2 years in a row 2021-2022

America’s 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery™ 2 years in a row 2021-2022

America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care™ 10 years in a row 2013-2022

America’s 100 Best Spine Surgery™ (2022)

Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award™ 8 years in a row 2015-2022

Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ 14 years in a row 2009-2022

Surgical Care Excellence Award™ (2022)

*The Surgical award is new for 2022.

“We are so proud of the team at Mission Hospital and grateful to Healthgrades for recognizing their hard work and exceptional care,” said Chad Patrick, CEO of Mission Hospital. “There have been many challenges with the pandemic and this team has excelled to deliver the quality care our community has come to expect from Mission Hospital. Congratulations to our colleagues on these awards.”

When it comes to choosing healthcare, quality saves lives, which is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else. To assess overall hospital quality, Healthgrades analyzed the clinical performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide across more than 31 of the most common procedures and conditions. Healthgrades does not take into consideration perception or popularity in analyzing and rating hospitals. Recipients of these quality awards have consistently delivered better than expected clinical outcomes for their patients. In fact, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals achieving Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™ on average, 160,256 lives could potentially have been saved.

“Healthgrades is putting the nation’s leading hospitals right at your fingertips,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “These consumer-focused awards highlight the quality and outcomes data needed in order to make an informed decision, an invaluable tool to have when considering your medical care.”

With tools like hospital ratings and awards, Healthgrades helps consumers make confident healthcare decisions by enabling the evaluation and comparison of hospital performance to find the highest quality care. Visit Healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals to view the full list of award recipients.