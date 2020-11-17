Press release from Heart of Brevard:

Heart of Brevard announced plans for a full schedule of holiday events including a Holiday Windows Competition + Walking Tour and a Virtual Brevard Variety Show to showcase local businesses and promote holiday shopping in the district.

“As we enter the holiday season, we do so with the knowledge that this year events will be a little different but no less celebratory, shares Nicole Bentley, Executive Director with the Heart of Brevard, we have planned creative alterations to our events to provide safe, festive community celebrations for the upcoming holiday season.”

Heart of Brevard businesses are invited to decorate their storefronts to compete in the Inaugural Downtown Holiday Windows Competition. Windows must be completed by November 27 (Black Friday) to officially kickoff the holiday season, creating a vibrant and inviting experience for everyone who visits downtown. Judging will be Saturday, December 5th and winners will be announced on Monday, December 7th. Shoppers can find a list of participating businesses and walking tour online, in downtown businesses and in the Transylvania Times. Walking Tours will continue through the end of the year. Rules and additional information are available here: https://www.brevardnc.org/holidays/

A panel of local “celebrity” judges will score the window displays based on creativity, originality and use of merchandise. Some award categories highlight good retail design – use of store products and merchandise, display of a business’ services or types of design, like best theme or best use of recycled materials.

There will also be a “People’s Choice” award. Downtown shoppers can vote for their favorite business window by taking a selfie or group photo at the participating business. Then, post that photo to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #HOBHolidayWindows for a chance to win a $150 gift card to one of the participating business. Judging for the People’s Choice category runs through December 27th. Winners will be announced the week after Christmas.

“Our Downtown is packed with diverse and creative businesses, said Bentley. “I can’t wait to see how our businesses transform their windows and enliven our Downtown streets!”

The holidays are a beautiful time to stroll the streets of Historic Downtown Brevard and support the small, local businesses that call Downtown home. Many businesses will be open late, offer special promotions and gift wrapping to help with all of your shopping needs.

This year’s holiday celebrations will feature a virtual, Brevard Variety Show. The Brevard Variety Show, will premiere as an online collection of videos, offering a combination of entertainment, tutorials and Downtown Brevard business promotions. Gift guides, holiday recipes, children’s crafts, musical acts and the traditional reading of The Night Before Christmas are all part of the line-up.

More information about the Holiday Windows Competition and The Brevard Variety Show will be available later this month. For updates and information, follow Heart of Brevard on Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to their newsletter here.