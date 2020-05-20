Heavy rains from spring storms contributed to a culvert collapsing under U.S. 64/74A in Rutherford County on Tuesday.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials placed safety barricades at the site about 6.5 miles east of Lake Lure where the road is undermined and impassable.

The detour for westbound traffic utilizes Rainbow Rapids Road, Freeman Town Road and Bills Creek Road. The eastbound detour directs traffic in the opposite order of roads starting with Bills Creek about 1.5 miles outside town limits. The detour adds 10-15 minutes to a commute.

NCDOT crews will evaluate the damage once water recedes, then develop a construction plan and timeframe for completion. Crews may begin working in the area as early as next week.

Motorists are encouraged to plan extra time for the detour into their driver, and to obey all posted signs including detours.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.