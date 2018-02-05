Press release from Buncombe County:

Congratulations are in order for domestic violence survivor advocate and Helpmate Executive Director April Burgess-Johnson for her new governor-appointed role on the N.C. Domestic Violence Commission. The commission assesses statewide needs related to domestic violence and assures that necessary services, policies, and programs are provided to those in need. The council also coordinates and collaborates with the N.C. Council for Women in strengthening existing domestic violence programs and establishing new domestic violence programs.

Burgess-Johnson joined Helpmate in 2012 as a program director and has worked to end domestic violence in multiple capacities for almost 25 years. “I am honored to be appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the N.C. Commission on Domestic Violence,” said Burgess-Johnson, “I look forward to continuing to advocate for the needs of domestic violence survivors in this new venue. Every person has a basic human right to safety, and our state should do everything possible to promote relationships based on trust, equality, and respect.”

Aside from her duties on the N.C. Domestic Violence Commission, Burgess-Johnson will continue to work as executive director for Helpmate, an organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence in Buncombe County. It is located in the Buncombe County Family Justice Center, 35 Woodfin St. It is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. If you are experiencing or in a situation of domestic violence, please contact Helpmate via their hotline at 828-254-0516 or call the Family Justice Center at 828-250-6900. For more information you can visit buncombecounty.org/fjc.