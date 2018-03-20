Bring/Refer A Friend to WIC Day is Wednesday, March 21

The public is invited to learn more about WIC benefits

Hendersonville, N.C. (March 19, 2018) —The Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) invites county residents who use WIC to bring or refer friends to the program on Wednesday, March 21, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. However, anyone interested in WIC is welcome to attend.

“WIC is here to safeguard the health of income-eligible women, infants and children up to age five in Henderson County who may be at nutritional risk,” said Nutrition Director Lori Bradley. “We provide a wide variety of healthy foods to supplement the family budget, information on healthy eating and referrals to health care.”

The WIC Day is being held as part of National Nutrition Month. Visitors will receive snacks and take-home gifts, and a raffle will be held for a slow cooker appliance.

WIC will also be celebrating the transition from paper vouchers to the E-WIC debit card, scheduled to be launched in May. WIC food benefits will be issued into an electronic benefit account at the WIC clinic. Families will use their eWIC card and PIN to access their food benefits at the grocery store.

“Please join us this Wednesday and learn more about your child’s health and nutrition,” said Bradley. “We are in the Department of Public Health Building located at 1200 Spartanburg Highway. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, contact us at 692-4223, option 5.”