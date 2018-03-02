Press release from NC State Cooperative Extension:

Henderson County Cooperative Extension offers a gardening series designed specifically for “Mountain Transplants,” residents who have moved to this area and want to learn more about gardening in Western North Carolina.

The Garden Series is made up of six stand-alone classes taught by local experts. Participants can enroll in the entire Series for $100, or register for individual classes at $25 each. Class size is limited, and registration one week before the start of the Series or individual class is required. All classes will be held at the Henderson County Extension Center, 100 Jackson Park Road, Hendersonville.

Session #1: Composting and Soils, Monday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Rachel Kipar, Henderson County Environmental Programs Coordinator, will teach gardeners about creating compost from kitchen and garden waste. Steve Pettis, Henderson County Commercial and Consumer Horticulture Agent, will give attendees the dirt on mountain soils.

Session #2: Spring Veggies, Fruits and Berries, Monday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Karen Blaedow, Henderson County Small Fruit and Vegetable Extension Agent, will give gardeners all the basics they need to produce their own food at home.

Session #3: Mountain Gardening Favorites, Monday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Steve Pettis, Henderson County Commercial and Consumer Horticulture Agent, will give attendees his favorites landscape plants for the mountains and pollinators.

Session #4: Gardening for Pollinators in Western North Carolina, Thursday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Butterflies, bees and green lacewings are just a few of the insects that benefit humans. Steve Pettis, Henderson County Commercial and Consumer Horticulture Agent, will explain how to identify pollinating insects in the landscape and vegetable garden. Students will also learn which plants feed, shelter and provide habitats for pollinating insects. Plus, you will learn how to build a pollinator house! Pesticide use can harm beneficial insects, so we will learn how to control bad insects with non-pesticide techniques.

Session #5: Maintaining the Mountain Landscape Garden, Monday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Steve Pettis, Henderson County Commercial and Consumer Horticulture Agent, will teach gardeners the most effective ways to maintain the mountain landscape utilizing bee-friendly techniques.

Session #6: New Plant Varieties for Western North Carolina, Monday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m.

John Vining, former Polk County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent, we will teach attendees about all of the new varieties of plants coming out of the plant breeding program at NC State Mountain Horticulture Research Center.

To register, mail check or deliver cash to the Henderson County Extension Center, 100 Jackson Park Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792. Make check payable to Henderson Co. Coop. Ext. If enrolling for a specific class(es), indicate the class title(s). For questions or more information, call 828-697-4891 or visit https://henderson.ces.ncsu.edu/2018/01/gardening-class-series-for-newcomers-to-henderson-county.