Press release from Henderson County:

Henderson County is collecting information from residents on private road damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Data collected will be shared with N.C. Emergency Management and FEMA as they continue to evaluate the need to assist with repairs to private bridges and roads.

The County has created an online form for residents on privately maintained roads to submit, available atwww.hendersoncountync.gov/helene. This form is only to gather information. It does not constitute a guarantee of repair or financial assistance.

This form is only for damage to privately maintained roads. The number to report damage on roads maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation is 828-694-7971.

In the form, residents can pinpoint the location of the private road damage on the map. Green roads indicate roads not maintained by NCDOT. Red roads are NCDOT-maintained roads. (Note: U.S. Highways and I-26 are listed green on this map.)

Residents can also upload pictures of the damage through the online form.

To fill out the form, visit www.hendersoncountync.gov/helene.