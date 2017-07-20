Foster Parent Training Class



Wednesday, September 27, 2017, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hope United Methodist Church, 2443 Spartanburg Hwy.

East Flat Rock, NC 28726

Loving Foster Families needed to raise hope and foster dreams! Whatever time you can commit, please join Henderson County DSS for their next Foster Parent Training Classes beginning on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, from 6-9 p.m. at the Hope United Methodist Church in East Flat Rock, NC. All potential foster parents must attend a total of seven classes scheduled on Wednesday’s from September 27th to November 8, 2017.

To qualify for Foster Parenting you must be able to pass a criminal background check, attend all required classes, pass fire and safety inspections of your home, and have adequate space for a child.