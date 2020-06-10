Henderson County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 testing site for the public. Testing will occur on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Testing will take place at the campus of East Henderson High School, located at 150 Eagle Pride Drive, East Flat Rock, NC 28726. The testing site will be set up in the gymnasium at 85 Stadium Way.

This testing is open to the community, all are welcome, while supplies last.

You do not have to be symptomatic

Do not need a referral

There is no charge, but we’ll file insurance to cover costs. No one will be turned way.

Everyone is urged to wear a face covering of some kind. If you do not have one, a face covering will be provided.

Please see below for a FAQ Sheet with detailed information about this testing opportunity.

While North Carolinians enter into the “Safer at Home, Phase 2” re-opening, it is still imperative that everyone take responsibility for their actions as they experience the easing of restrictions. Everyone is encouraged to “Know Your W’s!”: Wear a face covering, Wait 6 feet apart from other people, Wash your hands often.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC, NCDHHS and Henderson County Public Health. For more information, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 1-866-462-3821 (staffed by nurses and pharmacists 24/7), or visit the Center for Disease Control’s website for information and frequent updates at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.