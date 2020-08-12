The Henderson County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for the public on Saturday, August 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health Department, 1200 Spartanburg Highway, Suite 100, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

Testing is open to the community and all are welcome while supplies last. The test comes at no charge while those with insurance are asked to bring their cards. Attendees will have their insurance billed directly to cover costs of the testing. Those without insurance will still be tested at no cost. No one will be turned away.

No referral is needed. Community members do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

Attendees will enter from Spartanburg Highway using the left-side driveway by the Henderson County Human Services sign. Drivers will exit via the right-side driveway next to Hunter Nissan. There will be no access from Old Spartanburg Road.

Two separate testing lanes will wrap around the Health Department. Health Department staff will guide attendees throughout the process.

In order to keep lines moving, it is requested attendees come with their screening form filled out prior to arrival. The printable form can be found on the Health Department’s main COVID-19 webpage below the dashboard athttps://www.hendersoncountync.gov/health/page/public-health-advisory-coronavirus-covid-19.

Testing will be suspended or cancelled in the event of severe weather.

Please see below for a FAQ sheet with detailed information about this testing opportunity. For additional testing information visit https://www.hendersoncountync.gov/health/page/covid-19-testing-information

###

Henderson County Health Department COVID-19 Testing Site FAQ

When: Saturday, August 15, 2020 / 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Henderson County Health Department, 1200 Spartanburg Highway, Suite 100, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

Q: Is this a drive through test site? A: Yes. Attendees will remain in their vehicle throughout the whole process. Multiple people can be tested in one vehicle.

Q: Are face-coverings required? A: Please wear a face covering if you have one. If you do not have one, a face covering will be provided.

Q: Do I need an appointment? A: No, this is first come, first served, while supplies last.

Q: Is there a fee? A: There is no fee. Insurance will be filed to help cover the costs of the testing. No one will be turned away due to cost.

Q: Do I have to be symptomatic? Who can be tested?

A: All are welcome. Testing will be available for people who are experiencing symptoms or who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive and people who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 who wish to be tested.

This testing is open to the community with emphasis on availability for the following:

Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)

Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)

Health care workers or first responders (EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)

Front-line and essential workers (e.g., grocery store clerks, gas station attendants) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Persons with limited access to healthcare.

South Carolina residents are encouraged to seek testing in their state and county. A list of South Carolina testing sites can be found at https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-mobile-pop-clinics

Q: What if I am very sick? A: If you are very sick, please call your healthcare provider. If you need emergent care, call 911.

Q: What should I bring? A: Your insurance card if you have medical insurance.

Q: Who do I call if I have questions? A: The Health Department has a hotline number, 828-694-6019. Please only call this number if necessary. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the hotline set up by North Carolina DHHS at 866-462-3821. Specific, individual healthcare questions should be directed to your healthcare provider.