Press release from the Henderson County Department of Public Health:

The Henderson County Health Department will offer a seasonal flu vaccine to the general public Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health Department, 1200 Spartanburg Highway, Suite 100, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

Attendees will enter through the Department of Social Services entrance facing Old Spartanburg Road and exit on the Health Department side facing Spartanburg Highway. Vaccines will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Only the flu injection (shot) will be offered. COVID-19 testing will not be provided at this clinic.

People of all ages may come to the clinic, which is being offered in lieu of flu vaccinations at the schools this fall. Families with school-aged children are encouraged to come. Those who are immunocompromised or over the age of 65 may call the Health Department to schedule a vaccine appointment. Anyone who has fever, cough, sore throat or is otherwise unwell will not be vaccinated and should not enter the building.

The Health Department will accept insurance, Medicaid or cash/check only. Insurance companies in-network with the Health Department are listed at www.HendersonCountyFlu.org. The cost of the vaccine for uninsured is $40 cash or check payments only.

In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February. Flu vaccines can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes. It’s important to protect those in the community at high risk of complicated or severe flu infections such as children, pregnant women, seniors and those with medical conditions such as asthma, COPD and diabetes.

“Getting a flu vaccine protects you from catching the flu, but it also protects you from spreading it to those who cannot get the vaccine,” said Medical Director Dr. Diana Curran. “It is a great service to the whole community.”

The flu strains in the vaccine are new this year. While this should offer better protection, it also may cause more side effects such as a sore arm, low-grade temperature or fatigue. This is an immune response to the flu vaccine. The vaccine does not contain any live virus so people cannot be infected by it.

“We anticipate that the flu vaccine this year will protect us from an outbreak of the flu,” said Dr. Curran. “Last year, we had 3 separate surges in flu cases over the flu season. If we have that kind of flu season this year, it will be quite stressful for the healthcare system already coping with COVID-19.”

Symptoms for the flu and COVID-19 are so similar that it will require a person to be tested for both illnesses. A surge in flu cases could consume more COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment (PPE), both of which are still in short supply. Getting vaccinated for the flu can help the healthcare system sustain its COVID-19 response.

“It benefits us individually and it benefits us as a community to be highly vaccinated,” said Dr. Curran. “But it also benefits the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 if we’re not also responding to flu.”

Visit www.HendersonCountyFlu.org for more information this flu season and to download, print and fill out a consent form that will be required for the vaccination event.