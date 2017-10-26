Brittany Brady Named President of the Partnership for Economic Development

Hendersonville, NC – Following a unanimous vote from the Board of Directors of the Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development, Brittany Jones Brady was named President of the organization effective October 26, 2017. Brady will succeed Andrew Tate in the position as he joins the North Carolina Railroad Company as Vice President of Real Estate.

“Brittany has proven to our Board of Directors that she is prepared to lead the Partnership, and we are excited about the future of our organization under her leadership,” says Pat Wagner, 2016-17 HCPED Board Chair. “We have full faith that she is the right person to lead Henderson County’s economic development efforts.”



Brady, a 9th generation Henderson County native, started working for the Partnership almost 7 years ago in a marketing and communications position immediately following completion of her Masters in International Hospitality & Tourism Management. She accepted increasing responsibility for critical programs within the organization, including developing Made in Henderson County and a more focused business development strategy. Brady’s responsibilities within the organization have included lead generation, external marketing, events, web development, RFI and proposal production, workforce development efforts and client handling.



“When Brittany speaks to clients and companies about her love for this community, it carries weight and authenticity,” notes Michael Edney, Chairman of the Henderson County Board of Commissioners. “She is the perfect choice to lead this organization, and Henderson County looks forward to continued success in economic development.”



“The Partnership has a strong history of engagement and results,” says Brady. “I’m excited to lead the organization that protects and develops the economy that I also call home.”