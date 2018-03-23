Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

In response to canceled school days due to inclement weather this winter, Henderson County Public Schools will be adding a make-up day to the Henderson County Early College calendar only.

With respect to our district school calendars, Henderson County Public Schools adheres to the state mandated requirement of at least 1,025 hours of instruction [NC GS 115C – 84.2].

Only one calendar change to the Henderson County Early College calendar will be necessary; May 29 will now be a student day for staff/students on the Henderson County Early College calendar, instead of a required teacher workday. No changes will be required for the Traditional and Year Round school calendars. This one change will ensure the mandated hours requirement is met for all schools in our district.

While this strict adherence to hours of instruction does mean that there are fewer student days in each school calendar than originally scheduled, all schools in our system meet or exceed the required 1,025 hours of instruction.

Barring any further instructional hours lost due to inclement weather, no further calendar revisions will be made. Up-to-date school calendars can be accessed via our school system website.