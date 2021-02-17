Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:
Due to the high confidence of ice accumulation, unsafe travel conditions, and the predicted forecast from the National Weather Service overnight and in the early morning hours across our area, Henderson County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, 2021.
There will be no remote or face-to-face instruction. It will be an Annual Leave Day for all employee groups.
