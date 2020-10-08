As part of our continuing commitment to provide transparent and timely communication to our school communities and the public, HCPS has created and launched a COVID-19 District Dashboard, announced to our school families in this evening’s scheduled “R2L Weekly” communication.

Moving forward, the media should reference the COVID-19 District Dashboard for real-time data reporting school-affected case counts by school, cumulative positive cases since the beginning of in-person instruction on Sept. 21, and cumulative clusters reported by the Henderson County Department of Public Health.

The dashboard will be updated at 9 a.m. each weekday, with new school-affected cases reported the business day after the positive case is confirmed. School-affected cases are positive cases in students or staff who have attended in-person instruction.

When viewing this dashboard, it’s important to note that reporting cumulative totals alone do not accurately reflect daily case numbers at any given time, since the cumulative data cannot consider any former positive cases that have recovered.