Press release from the City of Hendersonville:

The next Henderson County Water and Sewer Advisory Council meeting will be held on Monday, July 22, at Flat Rock Town Hall at 6:00 pm.

“These meetings provide a platform for Hendersonville Water and Sewer to be completely transparent with our stakeholders, the media and the public,” said City Councilman and Advisory Council Chair Steve Caraker. He explained the quarterly meetings provide an opportunity for stakeholders to receive updates on budget and capital improvement projects, ask questions, and provide input.

The Water and Sewer Advisory Council includes representation from Henderson County, Hendersonville, Fletcher, Mills River, Laurel Park, Flat Rock and Saluda. Industry and business representatives like the Chamber of Commerce and Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development as well as utility customers from inside and outside the Hendersonville city limits have seats on the council.

During their meeting in April, the advisory council decided to establish a public comment period at each of the meetings. The meeting on July 22 will include a time for public comment in addition to capital project updates and other items of business. Topics from the January and April meetings have included an overview of the Sewer Master Plan, budget presentations, and Water Quality Report updates.