From the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority:
Olde Fashioned Hendersonville Christmas
Olde Fashioned Hendersonville Christmas will be taking place on Friday, December 1 from 5-8 p.m. The Downtown merchants open their doors and invite holiday shoppers in with a festive window displays, decorations, period dress, music and refreshments. Carriage rides are available from the Visitor Center during the evening.
Take advantage of the Downtown merchants extended shopping hours on Fridays December 8, 15, & 22 from 5-8 p.m. to make gift giving easier.
Share holiday cheer and the warmth of the season at the Visitor Center Christmas Open House. In the spirit of the season, please stop by and enjoy a holiday treat with the Center’s friendly staff and volunteers. The Center is open in conjunction with Olde Fashioned Hendersonville Christmas on Friday, December 1 from 5-8 p.m.
For more information call (828) 698-4600.
