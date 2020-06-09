Press release from City of Hendersonville:

In lieu of their second monthly meeting, a special call meeting of the City of Hendersonville City Council will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., in the Assembly Room of the Operations Center located at 305 Williams St. Hendersonville NC, 28792 to consider the following:

I. Adoption of the Annual Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 – On May 8, 2020, the proposed annual operating and capital budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 was submitted to the City Council of the City of Hendersonville. The proposed budget is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 160 Sixth Ave. E., Hendersonville, NC, and on the City’s website: www.hvlnc.gov. In accordance with NCGS § 159-12, a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget was held on June 4, 2020.

II. Closed Session for Consideration of Applicants for the position of City Attorney– Council will enter into Closed Session to discuss personnel matters as permitted in NCGS § 143-318.11(a)(6).

Please Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97998633700?pwd=V205VnFRajdsbXphTDU3a2IxVzBjZz09

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 979 9863 3700

Password: 137555

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/a02IAWtya

Any supplementary materials related to these agenda items are available for public inspection and review on the City’s website: www.hvlnc.gov

All interested persons are invited to attend and participate.