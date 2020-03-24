Press release from City of Hendersonville:

Starting on March 25, 2020, Hendersonville City Hall will be closed to the public in an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Limiting visitors to City Hall is a necessary step to protect the health and welfare of our visitors and employees,” said Mayor Barbara Volk. “We request residents and customers take advantage of the available online, phone, and mail options as they practice the social distancing guidelines recommended by public health professionals.”

Most services offered by the City of Hendersonville can be completed without visiting City Hall. Citizens needing to pay their bill may do so using the following options:

-Customers can pay bills online at www.hendersonvillenc.gov and selecting ‘View/Pay My Bill’

-Pay by phone by calling Customer Service at (828) 697-3052

-Mail payment to 160 Sixth Avenue E. Hendersonville, NC 28792

-Payment drop boxes available in the City Hall parking lot and lobby

During the COVID-19 emergency, the City of Hendersonville will not be disconnecting water or charging late fees to customers for non-payment. If customers would like a receipt for their drop box payment, they can note it on their payment and Customer Service will send them a receipt. Overpayments will be added to the customer’s account as a credit.

At this time, the City Hall lobby remains open to members of the public accessing Hendersonville Police Department services or leaving payment in the lobby drop box.

Ongoing updates from the City of Hendersonville are available at www.hendersonvillenc.gov/coronavirus