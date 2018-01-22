Press release from Hendersonville Community Theatre:

Love, Loss & What I Wore by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron comes to Hendersonville Community Theatre. This off-Broadway hit will run for two weeks only, February 2-11. Tickets are on sale now by calling 828-692-1082or ordering online at hendersonvilletheatre.org.

Known for screenplays such as Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail, the sisters Nora and Delia Ephron capture the essence of life with a collection of vignettes and monologues in their play, Love, Loss, & What I Wore, based on the book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman.

With its intimate collection of monologues, the show uses women, clothes, and the memories they trigger to capture all-important subjects like –mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses, and why women only wear black. Using the female wardrobe as a time capsule, the show touches on serious themes while also capturing the humor of life.

Directed by Victoria Lamberth, this collection of stories dares to ask, “Can’t we all just stop pretending everything is going to be the new black?”

The show features 6 actresses playing 32 different characters. Cast members include: Jeanne O’Conner, Jennifer Memolo, Carrie Kimzey, Charlene Spinks, Aoife Clancy and Beth Norris. This show contains adult language and situations.

Hendersonville Community Theatre (HCT) is celebrating its 53nd season as Hendersonville’s only all-volunteer community theater. HCT is dedicated to providing an inviting and nurturing environment for those interested in producing high quality, affordable, live theatre to the people of Henderson and surrounding counties.

Hendersonville Community Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information contact us at 828-692-1082 or online at hendersonvilletheatre.org