Press release from Hendersonville Community Theatre:

Hendersonville Community Theatre presents Moonlight and Magnolias opening June 22 and running through July 1 on the theatre’s intimate Second Stage. Tickets are $16 and are available online at HendersonvilleTheatre.org o r by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082.

Moonlight and Magnolias is based on the allegedly true tale of how the final script for the blockbuster 1939 movie Gone with the Wind came about. In it, producer David O. Selznick, desperate for a hit, shuts down production of the film, locks himself, screenwriter Ben Hecht and legendary director Victor Fleming into Selznick’s office for five days to give birth to one of the most beloved films of all time. Surviving on bananas and peanuts, the trio fight hunger, sleep deprivation and blocked intestines to write some of the most famous lines in cinematic history.

Playwright Ron Hutchinson’s comedic script combines laughs and physical humor with reflections on money, racism, anti-Semitism, the looming war in Europe, and Selznick’s very personal fight to prove himself to his boss/father-in-law, Louis B. Mayer.

The cast features HCT veterans Clay Gaitskill, Jonathan Forrester, Victoria Lamberth and newcomer John Nicholas. Moonlight and Magnolias is directed by the Beth Bristol. The show contains strong adult language, some of which may be considered blasphemous.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Admission includes a pre-show reception running 30 minutes before showtime.

Hendersonville Community Theatre is celebrating its 53rd season as Hendersonville’s official community theater. HCT provides an inviting and nurturing environment, as well as high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas.

Hendersonville Community Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information contact us at 828-692-1082 or online at HendersonvilleTheatre.org