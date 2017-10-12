Press release from the City of Hendersonville:

On Monday October 16, 2017, the City of Hendersonville will begin their bulk fall leaf collection for City residents. Collection will continue until the end of December. Residents are asked to rake their leaves as close to the street, curb or sidewalk as possible without placing the leaves in the road or on the sidewalk. Residents do not need to call for this service because our staff will continue collecting leaves through December. Leaf piles are picked up from homes about every 10 to 14 days but, depending on the volume of leaves placed out for collection, the piles could be picked up sooner or later than that time.

Also, this collection process is separate from our brush collection crews so residents will need to keep the brush and leaves in separate piles. Residents are asked not to bag their leaves. Residents are also asked not to place their leaves in the road as they could be washed down to the storm drain and cause flooding in the road.

For questions about this project, please call the Public Works Department at (828) 697-3084.