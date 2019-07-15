Press release from the City of Hendersonville:

The Hendersonville Fire Department would like to provide a progress update on Captain Josh Poore, who was seriously injured in a mountain bike accident on June 13. Below is a report from Josh’s wife, Ashley, on his progress.

Attached you will find a list of community fundraisers planned to support Josh and his family. This list is subject to change, and new events will continue to be added. Follow the Support Fire Captain Josh Poore Facebook page (@FullSendForPoore) for ongoing fundraiser and progress updates.

Update from Ashley Poore (wife of Captain Josh Poore)

“On June 28, 2019, the Henderson County Rescue Squad graciously volunteered to transport Josh to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA for spinal cord rehabilitation. Through their expert care and Josh’s determination, he has accomplished the following:

• His feeding tube was removed and he is eating a regular diet.

• He can stand with assistance.

• He is able to walk on a treadmill with the assistance of a harness and physical therapists.

• He has more controlled movement in his right arm and hand, but still lacks fine motor skills.

• He has some movement in his left arm.

Josh’s spirits are high and he is working hard to attain his goal of a full recovery. However, he still has a long way to go!

Here are some pictures of our sons’ first visit to the Shepherd Center to see their Dad and a picture of Josh standing for the first time with his physical therapist.

Although words don’t seem adequate when it comes to thanking everyone who has graciously given to our family since Josh’s accident, please accept our sincere gratitude. All of your prayers and support have brought us peace and comfort during this difficult journey.

Thank you for the love and concern you have shown our family. The generous donations will help with Josh’s catastrophic medical expenses. Our hearts are humbled by your generosity, and we feel the peace of your prayers. God bless!”

Josh Poore Tragedy Fund

The public can make a donation at any State Employees’ Credit Union in North Carolina. Visit a SECU and let them know you’d like to donate to the “Josh Poore Family Tragedy Account.”

The Hendersonville Fire department welcomes donations to be dropped off at either Hendersonville Fire Department station location. Administrative staff members are available to accept donations at Station 2 every weekday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Staff availability for accepting donations is based on call volume and less predictable outside of regular business hours and at Station 1.

Fire Station 2 – 632 Sugarloaf Rd

Fire Station 1 – 851 N. Main St

GoFundMe ‘Support Fire Captain Josh Poore’ https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-fire-captain-josh-poore

The Hendersonville Professional Firefighters Association Local 2645 is selling #FULLSENDFORPOORE bracelets to raise money. Bracelets are available for $5 and can be purchased at either Hendersonville Fire Station.

Additional fundraisers are being planned to include fundraisers at local gyms, t-shirt fundraisers, and more. To keep updated on ways you can help, follow the Support Fire Captain Josh Poore Facebook page (@FullSendForPoore).