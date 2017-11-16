Press release from City of Hendersonville:

The Hendersonville Fire Department will be conducting a night training on Main Street, Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 7 p.m. They will be performing aerial operations for high rise building fires in the 600 block. The set up area will be located at the Skyland Hotel and First Citizens Bank. Traffic will be diverted around fire apparatus for short periods of time.

For more information or questions, please contact Deputy Fire Chief James Miller at 828-697-233-3228 or dmiller@hvlnc.gov