Press release:

A Call for Nominations ‐ Walk of Fame for Hendersonville and Henderson County

The Walk of Fame Steering Committee, a joint endeavor for the City of Hendersonville and Henderson County, was established in December 2015. Attached is the 2017 Annual Report for the Walk of Fame. This report highlights the accomplishments of the Committee during its first year.

The committee was charged and accomplished the following:

1. Determined the logistics of establishing a Walk of Fame in downtown Hendersonville.

2. Recognized outstanding contributors to the growth and development of Henderson County. 3. Identified the disciplines for which people would be recognized (for example: agriculture, education, cultural arts, industry, government, health care, commerce and special services)

4. Established the qualifications for recognition.

5. Determined a procedure for setting up a selection committee

6. Established the means of recognition.

The year ended with the honoring of 17 contributors to the development of Henderson County and the City of Hendersonville.

The Committee will focus their attention in 2018 on establishing a funding mechanism as well as finding ways to educate and enlighten residents and visitors alike to the significance of each honoree’s contribution to Henderson County.

HOW TO NOMINATE AN INDIVIDUAL

To nominate an individual to be inducted in the Walk of Fame, please complete a nomination form, one for each person, and provide no more than three double‐spaced pages of information

about the individual, including

• Why you feel this person’s contribution is significant

• Why you consider his/her contribution to be long‐lasting or even timeless

• What specific impact his/her contribution has made on the quality of life in Hendersonville and Henderson County.

The supporting information must describe in detail the lasting, significant contributions of the nominee. Incomplete nominations may be returned or not considered. Note: This nomination is for the Class of 2018 only.

A separate nomination form is required for each person being nominated. Attach the supporting documentation, and submit it no later than September 8, 2017, to either of the following:

Mrs. Tammie Drake

tdrake@hvlnc.gov

145 Fifth Ave. E. Hendersonville, NC 28792

SELECTION PROCESS:

‐or‐ Ms. Terry Wilson

twilson@hendersoncountync.org

1 Historic Courthouse Sq., Suite 1 Hendersonville, NC 28792

The Walk of Fame Steering Committee members serve with two additional persons for a total of seven members serving as the Selection Committee.

SELECTION CRITERIA:

The purpose of the project is to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to Henderson County in any field of endeavor, e.g., agriculture, business, cultural arts, education, government, human services, industry, medicine, religion, etc. “Significant contribution” in this context is defined as having a positive and lasting impact on the quality of life of the citizens of Henderson County. It is hoped that all areas of endeavor will be represented; however, the Selection Committee will be charged with the responsibility of selecting honorees based primarily on the significance of the contribution. Honorees shall have demonstrated that they have made major investments of time, energy, expertise, or resources for the public good.

Individuals making nominations will be asked to answer completely three questions: Why do you feel this person’s contribution is significant? Why do you consider his/her contribution to be lasting or even timeless? What specific impact has his/her contribution made on the quality of life in Hendersonville and Henderson County?

NOMINATIONS:

Nomination forms are available. You may visit the City of Hendersonville website: http://www.hendersonvillenc.gov/walk‐of‐fame‐nominations, the office of Henderson County Travel & Tourism, or Terry Wilson at the Historic Henderson County Courthouse. Nomination forms are due by September 8.

The announcement of honorees will be made in December. A special event is being planned for the spring of 2018 to formally recognize the honorees. This will take place following the placement of the designated markers.

For more information about The Walk of Fame project, nominations, and upcoming events you may visit the City website at www.hvlnc.gov or contact Tom Orr, thomas.orr33@yahoo.com.