Press release from the City of Hendersonville:

The City of Hendersonville would like to update the public on the ongoing drought conditions and advisory issued on Sept. 28.

The City remains in a Stage 1 Water Shortage Advisory consisting of voluntary conservation recommendations. The Mills River is continuing to experience lower than normal levels due to the ongoing drought conditions affecting most of North Carolina. The NC Drought Advisory, updated on Oct. 15, places Henderson County in the moderate drought category.

“We are continuing to encourage water customers to conserve water and appreciate the efforts that have been made over the past few weeks,” said Lee Smith, Utilities Director. Smith explained the water treatment plant had seen a 5.6% decrease in production since the advisory was issued on Sept. 28. A decrease in production can be an indicator of the public trying to conserve water and reduce the demand they place on the system. “Our plant remains fully operational; however, the Mills River is still flowing at a lower than average rate and the Stage 1 Water Shortage Advisory remains in place.”

Additional information about the Stage 1 Water Shortage Advisory can be found at https://www.hendersonvillenc.gov/stage-1-water-shortage-advisory. These voluntary conservation measures shall remain in effect until either a Stage 2A water shortage is declared by the City or once the water shortage is declared to be over by the City. Educational resources to provide citizens with water conservation information is available at: https://www.hendersonvillenc.gov/water-conservation.

For more information please contact Hendersonville Water and Sewer at (828) 697-3073.

Water and Sewer Advisory Council

The next Henderson County Water and Sewer Advisory Council meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at Mills River Town Hall at 6:00 p.m. A public comment time has been established during each of the quarterly meetings.

“These meetings provide a platform for Hendersonville Water and Sewer to be completely transparent with our stakeholders, the media and the public,” said City Councilman and Advisory Council Chair Steve Caraker. He explained the quarterly meetings provide an opportunity for stakeholders to receive updates on budget and capital improvement projects, ask questions, and provide input.

The Water and Sewer Advisory Council includes representation from Henderson County, Hendersonville, Fletcher, Mills River, Laurel Park, Flat Rock and Saluda. Industry and business representatives like the Chamber of Commerce and Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development as well as utility customers from inside and outside the Hendersonville city limits have seats on the council.